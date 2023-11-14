51º
Speed believed to be factor in fatal Oxford Township motorcycle crash

It is unknown if victim was wearing helmet at time of crash

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Oakland County, Oxford Township

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 58-year-old man died Tuesday after spending several days hospitalized due to a motorcycle crash in Oxford Township.

According to authorities, the crash happened Friday, Nov. 10, at about 6 p.m. on Lapeer Road, north of Metamora Road. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Eric James Willis was driving southbound on his motorcycle when he rear-ended a Ford Edge driven by a 23-year-old from Rochester.

Willis was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Ford and a passenger were not injured.

Authorities said they do not know if he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but they believe speed was a factor.

The collision remains under investigation.

