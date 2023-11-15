Family mourns loss of father fatally struck in wheelchair in suspected Harrison Township DUI

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A family is grieving after a man with disabilities was killed while crossing the street.

Frank Wojtal had lifelong cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair to get around. His life was cut short by someone believed to be driving intoxicated.

“It’s been horrible trying to stay strong for them, watching my granddaughter cry, why her grandfather was taken away and she can’t hug him anymore,” said Susan Wojtal. “As a parent, you’re supposed to be able to take that pain and help them and I can’t take that pain away.”

Life has been almost unbearable for Susan Wojtal and her family since her husband, 50-year-old Frank Wojtal was hit and killed while riding his electric scooter on Metro Parkway in Harrison Township.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. He was returning from helping his mother who had a recent surgery when he was struck just feet from his home.

The suspected driver, a 42-year-old woman from Harper Woods, was taken into custody. Darci Lynne Repine is facing felony charges after she allegedly blew a .08.

She has since been released on bond.

“I don’t feel like justice is being done. When she was in jail and she was in custody, I felt like it was a little bit of relief that at least she was suffering a little bit or at least was off the road,” Susan Wojtal said.

Now the family is filing a lawsuit with attorney David Femminineo.

“We’re taking legal action because there’s no excuse for drunk driving. There is absolutely no excuse,” Femminineo said. “There are way too many options for people to just get a ride.”

Frank had lifelong Cerebral Palsy and was confined to using a wheelchair and scooter to get around, but he didn’t let that get in the way of him making a living as a computer programmer.

Now it’s going to be hard for Susan to take care of their five kids with him gone.

“We’re both on social security, which now I’ve lost over half of my income. He would still give you his last piece of food, his clothes,” Susan Wojtal said. “Everybody loves him. Everybody’s missing him.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. You can donate here.