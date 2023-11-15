Hazel Park man believed to be responsible for string of 7-Eleven armed robberies

FERNDALE, Mich. – A 23-year-old man from Hazel Park is facing armed robbery charges after reportedly robbing two 7-Eleven stores in Ferndale.

According to authorities, the first robbery took place at the 7-Eleven located near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Pinecrest Drive on Oct. 20. Police said the suspect approached the counter with a knife, demanded money and then fled on foot with about $300.

The second robbery took place at the 7-Eleven located near the intersection of Nine Mile and Hilton roads on Nov. 1. Police said the suspect approached the counter, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. He reportedly fled on foot with more than $800 in cash.

Police said they learned the suspect would case the area prior to the robbery and leave on a bicycle. They believe he might be connected to a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores between Oct. 18 and Nov. 6.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, police attempted to stop someone after he was seen casing the 7-Eleven located near the intersection of Nine Mile and Hilton roads. He fled from officers and was arrested shortly after.

While in custody, Rayshawn Sealy reportedly told police that he was planning to rob the 7-Eleven.

Sealy was arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 15, on two counts of armed robbery. He was given a $200,000 cash/surety bond and is expected to return to court Nov. 27.