Passed-out driver covered in blood when Roseville police found woman’s body in car, sources say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Officials and sources on confirmed additional details about a Roseville crime scene in which a Warren woman’s body was found Monday in a vehicle with an incapacitated driver.

The night of Monday, Nov. 13, Roseville police arrested a man while responding to reports of a disabled vehicle in the road on Gratiot Avenue near the I-94 ramp. Officers arrived to find the vehicle wasn’t moving, but that it was still in drive, and the driver was passed out behind the wheel, officials said.

After boxing in the vehicle, officers found the body of a 45-year-old Warren woman on the floor of the passenger side of the vehicle. Police say it was evident the woman “sustained significant trauma to her head and face.” She was dead when officers arrived. Her identity had not yet been shared by police.

The man in the driver’s seat was identified only as a 42-year-old Highland Park resident. Sources tell Local 4 that the man was covered in blood, and had a fistful of hair in his hand when police arrived. The man was described as incapacitated, but more specific details about his condition were not provided.

Roseville police said the evidence in the vehicle led them to believe the man was responsible for the woman’s death. He was arrested at the scene on Monday night, but no charges had been brought against him yet as of Wednesday morning. Sources say the man was not cooperating with investigators.

Police believe the woman was assaulted in Detroit, put in the vehicle, and then driven to the Roseville location where police found her. It was not immediately clear where the driver was taking the woman’s body. It was not said where in Detroit the assault was thought to have occurred.

Local 4′s Shawn Ley spent all day Tuesday at the scene, and learned that there are many cameras along that stretch of Gratiot Avenue, but not enough in the immediate area to indicate what happened before the car came to a stop on the road. You can watch Shawn’s report from the scene in the video up above.