Man allegedly found passed out in car with girlfriend’s body in Roseville charged with murder

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 42-year-old man from Sterling Heights is facing the possibility of life in prison in connection with a 45-year-old woman’s death.

According to authorities, Martin Yost beat his girlfriend to death, Monday, Nov. 13. Police said he was found passed out in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with her body in the passenger seat on Gratiot Avenue, near I-94. Sources said the man was covered in blood when police arrived.

Police said the woman, a resident of Warren, appeared to have “sustained significant trauma to her head and face.”

Police believe the woman was assaulted in Detroit, put in the vehicle, and then driven to the Roseville location where police found her.

Yost was charged Thursday, Nov. 16, with second-degree murder. He was lodged at the Macomb County Jail with no bond and no contact with the victim’s family. He is expected to return to court Nov. 29 for a probable cause hearing.

If convicted, Yost faces life in prison.