Samantha Woll murder: Investigation continues after suspect released, Detroit police say

Samantha Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death outside her home in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Image courtesy of the Synagogue.

DETROIT – Police are continuing to investigate the fatal stabbing of a beloved Detroit synagogue president after arresting a man believed to be the primary suspect in the case, and releasing him days later.

A man believed to be involved in the Oct. 21 killing of Samantha Woll at her Detroit home was taken into custody in the Kalamazoo area on Wednesday, Nov. 8. He was brought back to the Detroit area, and was released by police the following weekend.

Sources tell Local 4 that the man, whose identity was not made public, was taken into custody based on statements he provided to detectives. Those sources say the man was released because the statements he made were ambiguous and open to more than one interpretation, which is not enough for authorities to request murder charges.

The suspect also reportedly stopped talking to police by the time he was transported back to the Detroit area, and instead hired an attorney. He was eventually released without being charged. Sources say the man doesn’t have any sort of criminal record.

Still, sources say the man remains one of the, if not the, biggest suspects in the attack that killed Woll at her home in Lafayette Park. Woll was believed to be stabbed inside her home after returning home from a wedding in the early morning hours of Oct. 21 before stumbling outside, where she was found later by witnesses.

Detroit police would not say whether Woll left the wedding alone, or what exactly they link led up to the stabbing. Officials have said that Woll wasn’t behaving abnormally when she left the wedding for home.

When the arrest was made last week, police offered few details about the man and his believed role in Woll’s killing. Both Detroit and Kalamazoo police made it clear that the arrest did not signify the end of the investigation.

After the arrest was made last week, Detroit police Chief James White said that the investigation was still open, and that investigators are going to “go where the evidence takes us.”

“I don’t want to characterize this as a complete investigation,” White said of the arrest. “We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’re gonna do it.”

White did not clarify then what work remained for investigators. The Detroit Police Department issued a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 14 reiterating that the investigation is still open and active.

“The homicide investigation into Samantha Woll’s tragic murder is ongoing. Despite recent developments, DPD’s Homicide Unit remains committed to presenting a comprehensive set of facts for submission to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. “This crime reflects a common challenge in our line of work, when an arrest is made as the investigation unfolds. “We appeal to the community for any information and appreciate your patience as investigators thoroughly examine every aspect of this case. “Our heartfelt thoughts remain with Ms. Woll’s loved ones.” Detroit Police Department

It was unknown if the suspect returned to the Kalamazoo area, where he was arrested, following his release. Sources say the man was on the west side of the state because he has family there.

Watch Shawn Ley’s report on this below.

Case details

Samantha Woll, who also went by Sam, was found stabbed to death the morning of Saturday, Oct. 21 outside her Lafayette Park home, which is just east of Downtown Detroit. A witness found Woll lying on the ground unresponsive at about 6:30 a.m. that day.

First responders arrived at the scene and saw Woll had been stabbed several times. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police said a “trail of blood” led from where Woll’s body was found back to her home. Police believe the woman was attacked in her home sometime after 12:30 a.m., when she arrived home from a wedding, and that she stumbled outside after the attack.

Investigators confirmed that there were no signs of forced entry at Woll’s home. She was found with her wallet and phone on her. Sources have said there were no defensive wounds on Woll, but police would not confirm that detail.

Officials said Woll was not acting out of character when she left the wedding.

Police Chief White says law enforcement are being “very, very careful” about what information they share with the public amid the investigation. Officials previously said that some details were only known to police and to the suspect, and that they needed it to stay that way.

So far, we know that police have been conducting many interviews, and that there were several people they were interested in, but no one suspect had been identified prior to the arrest made last week.

There are still many details that are unknown to the public, including to us journalists, such as:

The identities of the person arrested and any remaining persons of interest are unknown to the public. It is unknown if police are looking to arrest anyone else.

Police would not confirm whether Woll left the wedding alone or with anyone. Chief White said investigators were checking cameras along the route Woll drove to see if she was followed, which could indicate that she was alone, but that has not been confirmed.

It wasn’t exactly clear how Woll was transported home from the wedding. Police did not want to publicly share any details about the wedding.

Police said Woll was stabbed multiple times, but would not clarify the exact number of times.

A motive for the fatal stabbing was either unknown or not released to the public.

About Woll

Woll served as president of the board of directors for Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue near Capitol Park, and was well known in the Detroit community. She was also a campaign staffer for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and a former aide to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Woll was remembered as someone who supported people and people-centered movements, and was credited for her interfaith work, including by Muslim advocacy groups. The community gathered in mourning on Oct. 22, with loved ones describing Woll as a bright light and leader for her family, the Detroit community, and beyond.