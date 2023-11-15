Video: Police seek person of interest in arson of Lincoln Park youth center

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a fire that destroyed the Lincoln Park Junior Rails Football and Cheer facility.

The fire happened Oct. 2 at about 4:30 p.m. It took firefighters from five different departments to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported, but the building was destroyed.

The Lincoln Park Police Department has released surveillance video that features a person of interest in the incident. It is being investigated as an arson.

Footage from the scene can be watched in the video player above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is urged to contact the Lincoln Park Police Department at 313-381-1800, reference complaint number 23-22486.

Tips can be made anonymously.