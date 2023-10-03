64º
Join Insider

Local News

Lincoln Park youth center picks up pieces after fire destroys thousands of dollars in sporting equipment

Junior Rails Youth Football and Cheerleading program seeks assistance from community

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lincoln Park, Wayne County

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A Lincoln Park little league team is in need of help after its practice facility was destroyed by a fire Monday afternoon.

Glenn Higgins, President of The Junior Rails football team, says his phone started ringing around 4 p.m.

“I knew once I pulled up that everything I heard was true,” said Higgins. “Everything was going to be a loss for the kids.”

The volunteer organization is home to 86 football players and 77 cheerleaders. Fortunately, Sundays and Mondays are off days, and no one was hurt.

Still, any and everything housed in the building is gone.

“Every bit of our practice equipment, tackling dummies, practice dummies, every pad, every piece of equipment that wasn’t on a child’s back was in that building,” Higgins said.

It took firefighters from five different departments to put the fire out. The building is a total loss. It’s still not clear what caused the fire, but what is clear is that it will have an impact on the more than 150 kids ages five to 13 who participate in the football and cheer program.

Despite the massive setback, the team will practice Tuesday (Oct. 3) and play their regularly scheduled game Saturday.

“We talk to especially the boys a lot about the next play, only being the important play,” Higgins said. “Whatever happened in the last play is already over with; all we can do is move forward.”

That’s the message Higgins says they will share with the kids. People are already stepping in to help.

The Lincoln Park School District, which already hosts the teams’ games, is offering up its field for practice.

Higgins says other teams have also offered to help.

Then, on Tuesday, Lincoln Park Nutrition at 2617 Dix Highway is hosting a fundraiser from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a portion of the day’s sales going to the Junior Rails.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter