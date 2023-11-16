Warren police arrest 2 suspects involved in several crimes after multi-city pursuit

Warren police arrested two suspects involved in several crimes after a multi-city pursuit.

The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 15) at 4:08 p.m. when Warren officers were on routine patrol near 9 Mile and Ryan roads when their attention was drawn to a black Dodge Ram truck.

Officers said they attempted to stop the truck, but it fled. They also said they observed the driver of the Dodge wearing a ski mask.

Police said they noted the truck matched the description of a vehicle linked to a shooting in Warren last week, which led to the pursuit.

While in pursuit, the Dodge traveled through several side streets in Warren while intentionally ramming two separate patrol cars at various points, causing damage to the Dodge. However, the suspects continued to elude police down several Detroit streets.

Near Outer Drive, a wheel/rim fell off, causing it to slow to a stop. The driver then exited the vehicle and met up with a black Cadillac Escalade, which two additional occupants occupied to flee from Warren police.

Officials say they pursued the Cadillac through several side streets in Detroit and Hamtramck until the Cadillac crashed in Hamtramck. The driver and the two occupants all fled the scene on foot.

Warren police quickly located and arrested the driver and a passenger. The third occupant was unable to be located after an extensive search by multiple law enforcement agencies who responded to assist.

Police say they determined that the Dodge was a stolen vehicle out of Sterling Heights.

Officers and pedestrians suffered only minor injuries from the intentional ramming and crash with the suspect vehicles.

“We are very fortunate that no officers or citizens were seriously injured as a result of these suspects’ reckless actions,” said Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer. “Like every police pursuit, this pursuit was closely monitored in real-time by patrol supervisors. Traffic was not heavy and the speeds were moderate throughout the entire pursuit and ultimately, two suspects were arrested. It is well known that stolen vehicles and their occupants are often involved in other crimes and, in this case, possibly crimes of violence occurring in Warren and possibly other surrounding communities. I am confident that the two suspects will be facing various charges including fleeing & eluding amongst other felonies. I am also confident that our investigators will have the third suspect identified and arrested very quickly. Thanks to the continued proactive efforts of our patrol officers, these suspects are off the streets and no longer a danger to any community.”

Anyone with information should contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.