2 stabbed at downtown Ann Arbor hotel

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police in Ann Arbor are investigating a stabbing incident that sent two people to the hospital Friday, Nov. 17.

According to authorities, police responded to a scene near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Huron Street at about 4:15 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. Police said they found a 39-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man who had both been stabbed in their legs. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police said the stabbing happened inside a room at the Embassy Hotel on Huron Street.

It is being investigated as a domestic incident and police said there is no threat to the public.

It’s the second stabbing incident in Washtenaw County in 24 hours. A 43-year-old man was stabbed to death in Pittsfield Township the day prior.