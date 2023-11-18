Pro-Palestine protesters take over University of Michigan admin building

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Students at the University of Michigan stormed the school’s administration building with a message for the school’s president.

Pro-Palestine protesters made their way inside the Alexander G. Ruthven Building on Friday, Nov. 17, with a goal of sharing a message about the impact they were feeling from the war in Israel. Students protested and held sit-ins inside the building.

The protests began around 3:40 p.m. and at 10 p.m. on Friday, the university told police to give the protesters inside the building a few warnings and then begin writing citations. There was a massive response from police.

Police said students breached locked doors of administrative offices. Students also pushed past security and police to get inside the building.

“Honestly I remember asking, or, basically saying to one of the police officers, ‘if you just let the students in, it’s a peaceful protest.’ I really don’t think anything’s gonna happen, but they were trying to prevent additional people getting in,” Michigan Medicine employee Ed Trager said.

No arrests were made, but citations were handed out to anyone who would not leave the school president’s office.