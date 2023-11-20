UAW members ratify Big Three deals that ended 2023 auto strike

DETROIT – Unionized autoworkers across the United States have voted to approve the tentative contracts with Detroit’s Big Three automakers that ended a weekslong strike amid an unusual negotiation season.

The United Auto Workers union announced Monday, Nov. 20 that the majority of its members at Ford Motor Company, Stellantis and General Motors have voted to ratify four-and-a-half-year contract agreements that both sides declare “historic.” The deals, reached at the end of October, are similar among each of the Big Three, though each contract contains a few different components. The contracts include more than 20% wage increases, cost of living adjustments, retiree bonuses, shortening the time to reach top wages, and more benefits.

Last week, it seemed UAW workers at GM could potentially vote down their tentative agreement, despite the majority of members at Ford and Stellantis voting in favor of their deals. However, GM workers narrowly voted in favor of the agreement, according to final tallies reported last week. Final votes were cast at the remaining Ford and Stellantis local offices in the days to follow, and members ultimately approved all three of the deals.

UAW officials said Monday that across all three carmakers, 64% of members voted in favor of ratifying the deals, officially ending a six-week strike amid a tense and unusual negotiation season. The strikes, which involved over 40,000 of the UAW’s 146,000 autoworkers, were suspended after the tentative agreements were reached, but before they were ratified.

“We are pleased our team members have ratified the new agreement that rewards our employees, protects the future of the business and allows us to continue to provide good jobs in communities across the U.S.,” GM CEO Mary Barra said.

Now, the new union contracts will take effect for all UAW autoworkers, and will expire in mid-2028 -- but UAW President Shawn Fain isn’t stopping there. The new aggressive and outspoken union leader is setting his sights on other, non-unionized carmakers, and at other industries in which UAW members work.

Throughout the weekslong auto strike, Fain maintained that the effort was meant to benefit both the autoworkers and other middle-class workers outside of the industry. After finding success in his hands-on, boisterous and marketed approach to bargaining and striking, Fain has expressed interest in adding workers at Toyota -- the world’s top-selling automaker -- and workers in other industries to the union and its self-declared “fight” against the billionaire class.

“The members have spoken. After years of cutbacks, months of our Stand Up campaign, and weeks on the picket line, we have turned the tide for the American autoworker,” Fain said in a statement Monday. “The Stand Up Strike was just the beginning. The UAW is back to setting the standard. Now, we take our strike muscle and our fighting spirit to the rest of the industries we represent, and to millions of non-union workers ready to Stand Up and fight for a better way of life.”

Details about each of the Big Three deals can be found on the UAW’s website here.

