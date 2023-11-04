Live stream: UAW leaders to share highlights of tentative deal with General Motors

DETROIT – United Auto Workers union leaders are expected to share details of the highlights of the tentative agreement with General Motors.

UAW President Shawn Fain and Vice President Mike Booth are expected to address UAW members at 12 p.m. on Saturday during a live stream.

Watch the live stream at 12 p.m. in the video player below.

The UAW reached a tentative contract agreement with General Motors on Monday, Oct. 30. The UAW had already reached tentative agreements with Stellantis and Ford Motor Company, GM was the lone holdout. Sources have said the tentative deal mirrors the deals made with the other automakers.

The GM deal is expected to contain a 25% wage increase that will be increased more by a reinstated cost of living adjustments. Before the agreement was reached, GM was the first automaker to agree to include electric vehicle battery production facilities under its national contract agreement with the UAW.

