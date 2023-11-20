Warren’s first female mayor takes office after she was sworn in on Monday

WARREN, Mich. – A woman now leads the city of Warren for the first time in its history.

“It is a huge responsibility. I think of all the women who have helped pave the way,” said Mayor Lori Stone.

The former state representative and teacher was officially sworn in on Monday (Nov. 20) morning.

But she held a ceremonial swearing-in Monday afternoon at Warren City Hall for loved ones and residents.

Stone replaced Jim Fouts, who served as mayor for 16 years.

“I am so thankful this Thanksgiving. I’m counting my blessings,” Stone said.

Stone said the most significant challenge ahead of her is rebuilding trust in government.

“We’ve seen that eroded over the years of government in general, but we also see that there’s been divisiveness, and our community wants to know that their leaders will work together to make their community a better place to live, work and play,” Stone said.

Longtime Warren voter Carl Hoenle is excited about having new leadership in Warren.

“As a former teacher myself, you got to learn how to play well with others. She’s going to do that here in Warren,” said Hoenle. “She is going to make everybody work together on the same page, pulling on the same rope in the same direction.”

Stone was not the only one to make history in the city during the recent election. Melody Magee became the first Black woman to be elected to city council.

Stone said she’s going to judge her success as mayor on quality-of-life issues.

“Anything that makes life easier, that’s definitely how I would measure it,” Stone said.