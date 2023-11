A man was arrested after stealing a large amount of cash from a bank robbery in Ferndale.

The robbery occurred on Monday (Nov. 20) at 11:04 a.m. at Huntington Bank in the 306 block of West 9 Mile Road in Ferndale.

Police say the man passed the teller a note demanding money and implied that he was carrying a weapon.

Officials say the teller complied and gave the suspect a lot of money, but the man was arrested while still in the bank.

There were no injuries during the robbery.