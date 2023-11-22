Southfield police want help finding missing 56-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 56-year-old man who went missing in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 56-year-old man who went missing in Southfield.

Erwin Young was last seen leaving work on Wednesday (Nov. 15) and has not been seen since.

It is unknown what Young was last seen wearing.

Officials say he is known to suffer from Schizophrenia.

Erwin Young Details Age 56 Height 5′6″ Weight 165 pounds

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

