Alcohol a factor in head-on Thanksgiving crash that killed Monroe County man, police say

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say alcohol was a factor in a fatal Monroe County car crash in which a 54-year-old man died after hitting another vehicle head-on Thursday night.

At around 10:19 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, the 54-year-old man was traveling westbound on Newport Road east of War Road in Frenchtown Township in a 2014 Ford Focus. Monroe County police say the man drove past the center lane and into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on into a Ford F-250.

The man, identified as Newport, Michigan resident Noel Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 39-year-old Nicole Herron, also of Newport, was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition as of Friday morning. She was wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred, officials said.

Authorities said alcohol was a factor in the crash, but did not provide more specific information. The crash remained under investigation as of Friday.

Anyone with information about the crash was encouraged to call 734-240-7756, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-Speak Up.