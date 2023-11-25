White Lake Township refinery source of explosion, large fire overnight

Multiple fire crews from different municipalities battled a large fire in White Lake Township on Nov. 24, 2023.

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities have confirmed that the large fire that started Friday, Nov. 24, in White Lake Township was at a crude oil refinery plant.

The fire started just after 10 p.m. at a refinery plant located near the intersection of Bogie Lake and Young roads. Bogie Lake Road was closed for several hours between Biscayne Avenue and Highland Road as multiple crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

According to the White Lake Township Fire Department, crews arrived to find heavy fire on the north side of the property, near two large storage vessels. Authorities said the fossil fuel recovery plant, owned and operated by Hound Resources, has not seen recent fires.

The fire has since been extinguished. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has been notified. The Oakland County Hazardous Materials Response Team is monitoring the air quality.