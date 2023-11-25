Downtown Detroit is bustling with nightlife during holiday weekend

DETROIT – Downtown Detroit was bustling with nightlife as many people came out to kick off the holiday season or maybe to watch a football game or shop and dine.

No one seemed to mind the crowds; everyone was just excited to celebrate the holidays in the city on Friday (Nov. 24).

We came from Roseville, Michigan, and we’re headed to Niki’s (Pizza) for dinner,” said a woman with her family. “Now we’re here to see the Christmas tree as a family.”

The tree was truly a sight to see.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen the tree,” the woman said. “They’ve (Kids) seen it with their grandma.

“It’s (Downtown Detroit) a great place,” said a little girl.

As the little girl said, downtown Detroit is a great place, especially for small businesses.

It is our first year being downtown in Cadillac Square,” said Michelle Smart. “We are so excited. It’s been an amazing experience.”

“Oh my gosh, this is amazing,” said Latashia Perry. “To be able to be in front of this many people for this many days is awesome.”

The shops at Caddilac Square were gearing up for Small Business Saturday.

“I hear it’s the biggest day of the year, even bigger than Black Friday, so we are excited and ready for tomorrow,” Perry said.