Gift card program boosts Black-owned shops in Detroit

DETROIT – If you couldn’t make it out to stores on Black Friday, don’t worry -- the deals are just beginning.

There’s also Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

One nonprofit in Detroit is working to boost local businesses.

On Friday, Nov. 24, Black Leaders Detroit gave away 500 gift cards redeemable at Black-owned businesses along Livernois Avenue and Seven Mile Road -- also known as the Avenue of Fashion.

Those who showed up to learn about Black leaders would receive a $50 gift certificate and a $10 one for food redeemable at 12 different businesses.

The event brings crowds and the business owners know it.

“In the past, before Black Leaders Detroit, we didn’t even open on Black Friday because people didn’t shop Livernois on Black Friday,” said Dennae Hawkins. “Black Leaders Detroit has brought droves of people to Livernois.”

Hawkins and Nadonya Muslim both run Tauntus Cosmetics Beauty Bar and Greek Store. They said the last Black Friday was their busiest day of the year.

“It increased our customer base because a lot of people who come are first-time buyers for the free $50 gift card and now it exposes our business to them,” Muslim said.

Dwane Dandridge, the founder and CEO of Black Leaders Detroit said that’s the goal. But the impact goes beyond places where shoppers can find gifts, it also helps shoppers keep money in their pockets.

Business owners said the program came at a critical time as many of them experienced break-ins earlier in the month.

