39º
Join Insider

Local News

Southfield police seeks missing 24-year-old man

Xhuljo Frangaj last seen Nov. 25.

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Southfield, Oakland County
Xhuljo Frangaj (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are looking for a missing 24-year-old man.

According to authorities, Xhuljo Frangaj was last seen in the city at about 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.

Xhuljo FrangajDetails
Age24
Height6 feet
Weight196 pounds
Eye colorBrown
Hair colorBrown

Frangaj reportedly frequents gas stations along Eight Mile Road.

Anyone who has seen Xhuljo Frangaj or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

More: Missing in Michigan

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

email