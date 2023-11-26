Southfield police seeks missing 24-year-old man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are looking for a missing 24-year-old man.

According to authorities, Xhuljo Frangaj was last seen in the city at about 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.

Xhuljo Frangaj Details Age 24 Height 6 feet Weight 196 pounds Eye color Brown Hair color Brown

Frangaj reportedly frequents gas stations along Eight Mile Road.

Anyone who has seen Xhuljo Frangaj or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

