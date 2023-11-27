Car slams into Detroit’s Fillmore theater, destroying box office

DETROIT – Part of Downtown Detroit’s popular Fillmore theater was left damaged Monday morning after a vehicle struck the front of the building.

Sometime early Monday, Nov. 27, a vehicle that appears to be an SUV crashed into the venue, located on Woodward Avenue in a typically busy area of the city’s downtown. The theater’s box office area was completely destroyed in the crash.

Glass and debris could be seen scattered around the building Monday morning. You can see footage of the aftermath in the video up above.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash. Local 4 was working Monday morning to learn more about what happened, and if there were any injuries.

Apart from the box office, the remainder of the building did not appear to sustain significant damage. Officials have not yet said what their plans are for restoring the box office.

Country music singer Chris Young was scheduled to perform at the venue on Tuesday, Nov. 28.