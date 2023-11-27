Live stream: Tugboats work to free massive freighter that ran aground in Detroit River

DETROIT – Small tugboats are working to free a massive freighter that ran aground Monday morning in the Detroit River. You can watch their progress live in the stream above.

The 623-foot freighter is carrying 21,000 tons of wheat to Italy, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The freighter ran aground at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, outside Belle Isle Anchorage, officials said.

Rescue boats from the U.S. Coast Guard are at the scene, as well as a tugboat from Tug Wisconsin.

No pollution, injuries, or damage has been reported.