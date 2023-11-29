33º
Detroit police say gas station clerk fatally shot teen ‘in lawful self-defense’

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a Nov. 25, 2023 shooting at a Detroit gas station. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A 28-year-old man from Dearborn will not face charges in connection with a Nov. 25 shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy.

According to authorities, it happened at about 1 a.m. at a gas station near the intersection of Dearborn and Cobalt streets in Detroit. Police said the 17-year-old boy entered the gas station, went behind the clerk’s counter and was acting “as if he had a handgun,” when the clerk shot the teen.

The clerk stayed on the scene until police arrived and was briefly detained.

After reviewing evidence, police said the clerk was acting in lawful self-defense and will not be charged.

