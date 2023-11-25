Gas station employee reportedly shoots, kills teen on Detroit’s southwest side

DETROIT – Police are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Saturday, Nov. 25, at a gas station near Zug Island.

According to authorities, it happened at about 1 a.m. at a gas station near the intersection of Dearborn and Cobalt streets in Detroit. Police said they believe a 28-year-old man working at the gas station fatally shot a 17-year-old boy.

It’s unknown what led up to the incident, but police confirmed the employee has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.