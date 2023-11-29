Man pleads guilty after seizure of 18 guns following domestic violence incident in Detroit

A domestic violence shooting in Detroit this summer that led to the recovery of 18 firearms has resulted in a guilty plea.

According to court documents, the charges stemmed from an incident on May 19 where a woman told police that her husband, Saliah Algahmi, fired a shot at her while she sat in her vehicle. Fortunately, she was not injured.

The incident led to a search of the Melvindale home by police on June 8, where police found 18 guns, various ammunition, and two fake police badges.

The investigation determined that the gun used during the domestic assault was unregistered, one had an obliterated serial number, and at least one gun was classified as a machine gun.

Guns found during a June 8, 2023, search at a home in Melvindale. (United States District Court)

Algahmi, 37, pled guilty on Tuesday (Nov. 28) to an information that charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a person who has been committed to a mental institution, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a person who has been committed to a mental institution, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The 37-year-old was detained pending sentencing, which will be scheduled at a later date.

“Even as violent crime rates have fallen this year, violence in our community remains unacceptably high,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “The unlawful use and possession of firearms by a few dangerous individuals continues to drive that violence. And so, we will continue to focus our efforts on identifying and prosecuting those drivers of violence.

“All people deserve to feel safe in their relationships,” said ATF Detroit Special Agent in Charge James Deir. “Algahmi’s repeated use of firearms to commit domestic violence is unacceptable. ATF and our law enforcement partners remain resolute in holding violent offenders who threaten the safety of their family and our community accountable.”