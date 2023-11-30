Farmington Hills man who set woman on fire over money dispute sentenced to 40-80 years

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Farmington Hills man who set a woman on fire in 2019 has been sentenced to 40-80 years in prison. The dispute was said to have been over money.

It’s been an emotional four years for the victim, who remains a powerful woman to this day, recovering from burn wounds on more than 45% of her body.

Dorothy Spinella has been on a rough journey to recovery ever since being set on fire outside her job at Redford Coney Island in 2019.

“It’s been very hard,” said Spinella. “The first two years, my goodness, you know, there was a lot I had to go through.”

Former friend William Gary Helmer will spend the next 40-80 years in prison for the crime. Spinella’s son, Bryan, feels like justice is finally being served.

“Could be more,” said Bryan. “But the sentencing they gave him is about almost a lifetime and a half sentencing. I’m ok with that. Because I know he’s not going to come out Alive.”

“When they said 40-80 years, I had a tear in my eye of happiness,” Spinella said. “ We were filled with happiness because what a relief. I never have to worry about him knocking around my house.”

Spinella wasn’t in the courtroom for the sentencing as she did not want to give Helmer the satisfaction of seeing her one last time.

“I no longer have to look at that guy,” Spinella said. “I didn’t want to see him today. I never want to see him ever again in my life.”

She remains optimistic and in great spirits about being able to live her life once again.

“Now you get to see her walking around and actually be human again,” Brian said. “So, she’s living a good life.”

“Didn’t realize how strong I was, but boy, I’ve seen this through, and I’m going to carry on the rest of my life with a smile on my heart,” Spinella said.

Spinella wants to become an advocate for abused and battered women. That’s while she recovers from both the psychological and physical wounds.

Click here if you would like to help her out through this journey.