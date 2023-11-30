Police seek help identifying suspects involved in Northville Township property damage

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police seek help identifying the suspects involved in property damage in Northville Township.

The incident occurred on Sunday (Nov. 19) at 8 p.m. as Northville Township police surveillance cameras were damaged while monitoring a township-owned building in Legacy Park.

Officials say they have been monitoring the building due to individuals continually breaking into and damaging the structure.

Police say five individuals were observed in the area of the building. The surveillance camera’s audio captured one of the suspects identifying the camera’s location and instructing the other suspects to hide their faces before the camera was cut off.

Officials say they responded to the area to find the camera damaged beyond repair.

Police say the suspects consist of two girls and three boys in their late teens to early 20s. One of the girls was seen wearing a distinct pair of Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northville Township Detective Bureau at 248-349-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.