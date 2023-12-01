Opioid-laced cocaine cause of ‘mass drug overdose’ in Michigan home on Thanksgiving

A package of Narcan is pictured at a first aid station at King County Elections headquarters, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Renton, Wash. The office began stocking the overdose-reversal nasal spray after receiving a letter laced with fentanyl in the summer and was evacuated the day after Election Day after receiving a similar envelope. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Cocaine laced with an opioid, such as fentanyl, is believed to have caused a “mass drug overdose” at Calhoun County home on Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 23, 2023, first responders were called to reports of a mass drug overdose at a home in Battle Creek. At least 10 people were found unresponsive with decreased breathing.

First responders administered naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication, and performed rescue breathing. Seven people were evaluated at a hospital. Everyone survived.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) believes that the people intended to use cocaine and were unaware that the cocaine contained an opioid.

“Individuals who do not usually use an opioid or are unaware of the presence of an opioid, such as fentanyl, are more likely to suffer an overdose. Co-use of alcohol appears to have also complicated overdose presentations,” the CCPHD said in a press release.

In April, fentanyl-laced cocaine was linked to 18 overdoses in a two-day span in Kalamazoo County. The overdoses include ten hospitalizations and seven deaths, according to health officials.

What to do during an overdose

If you believe someone is experiencing an overdose, you should call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if it’s available.

Signs of an overdose can include pinpoint pupils, falling asleep, losing consciousness, slow breathing, no breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, limp body, cold or clammy skin, and discolored skin.

It is important to try to keep the person awake and breathing. You should move them to their side to prevent choking and stay with them until help arrives.

Michigan passed a Good Samaritan law in 2016. It prevents drug possession charges against those who seek medical assistance for an overdose in certain circumstances.

The video below is a step-by-step instruction video from the manufacturer on how to use and administer Narcan nasal spray:

Get free naloxone, find other resources

Health officials encourage anyone who uses drugs or knows people who use drugs to learn about overdose rescue training and obtain a naloxone kit.

Testing drugs for presence of fentanyl

It is nearly impossible to tell if drugs have been laced with fentanyl unless you test them with fentanyl test strips, according to the CDC.

The test strips were originally intended for urine drug tests, but they’re being used off-label to help reduce the harm that the drugs can cause.

Test strips are cheap and can provide results within five minutes. The CDC said to remain cautious even with a negative test, because test strips might not detect more potent fentanyl-like drugs, such as carfentanil. Test strips can also show false positives or false negatives.

Fentanyl has been found in heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, counterfeit pills and other street drugs.

