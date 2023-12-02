Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Julyah Wilson left her residence in the 13300 block of Whitcomb without permission on Monday (Nov. 27) at 7 p.m. and failed to return home.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform (burgundy shirt, and khaki pants).

Julyah Wilson Details Age 15 Hair Black Height 5′5″ Eyes Brown Weight 130

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

