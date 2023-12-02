42º
Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Julyah Wilson last seen on Monday Nov. 27

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Julyah Wilson left her residence in the 13300 block of Whitcomb without permission on Monday (Nov. 27) at 7 p.m. and failed to return home.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform (burgundy shirt, and khaki pants).

Julyah WilsonDetails
Age15
HairBlack
Height5′5″
EyesBrown
Weight130

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

