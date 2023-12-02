Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Julyah Wilson left her residence in the 13300 block of Whitcomb without permission on Monday (Nov. 27) at 7 p.m. and failed to return home.
She was last seen wearing her school uniform (burgundy shirt, and khaki pants).
|Julyah Wilson
|Details
|Age
|15
|Hair
|Black
|Height
|5′5″
|Eyes
|Brown
|Weight
|130
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.