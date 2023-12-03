Pontiac man calls 911 to report shooting Auburn Hills man

FILE -- Generic police lights. A Pontiac man was taken into custody after he called 911 to report that he had shot a man at an Auburn Hills home.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A Pontiac man was taken into custody after he called 911 to report that he had shot a man at an Auburn Hills home.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, police were sent to a home in the 1100 block of Doris Road after the man reported shooting someone. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old Auburn Hills man had been shot. The Auburn Hills Fire Department transported the Auburn Hills man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 24-year-old Pontiac man who called to report the shooting cooperated with police. He was taken into custody by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Pontiac. He is now in the custody of Auburn Hills police. The weapon involved in the shooting was recovered.

Investigators determined that both men knew each other and were involved in an “altercation” that ended with a deadly shooting. Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. The case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.