Timeline: What we know about discovery of missing man in vent at Macomb Community College

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A timeline has provided more context about the discovery of a body inside the ventilation system on Macomb Community College’s campus in Clinton Township.

Officials said people could smell a foul odor in part of the building on Sunday (Nov. 26), which led to the discovery of Jason Anthony Thompson, 36, in the HVAC system.

Oct. 25: Thompson last seen

Officials said Thompson told his family that he was running from police and was on the college’s center campus.

The 36-year-old was last seen by family on Oct. 25 when he was texting his family about being on the run.

Officials say Thompson told his family that he was up a roof at the college, and his family believed it was the performing arts center. They believed he was hiding in the ventilation system, but then the messages stopped.

Nov. 1: Thompson reported missing

The report says Thompson’s family reported him missing to Sterling Heights police on Nov. 1.

Nov. 7: Roof checked

Sterling Heights police asked Macomb Community College police to check the roof of the performing arts center on Nov. 7 to see if there were any signs of someone trying to get into the ventilation system.

Macomb Community College police Chief William Leavens said his officers checked the roof in question from a higher roof that allowed them to look down.

“Ultimately, the area identified as access is restricted and not intended for human entry,” Leavens said.

Nov. 26: Odor leads to discovery of body

College police noticed a distinct and foul odor at the Macomb Center on Nov. 26, and that’s when they discovered Thompson’s remains in the vent.

Officials with Macomb Community College took an up-close look at the vent.

“The meshing was bent up,” Leavens said. “If you’re not standing in front of it, it is very hard to detect. Even later, standing in front of that with facilities experts, there’s questions on whether a human could even get in there.”

Family still has questions

Police believe Thompson likely died not long after getting stuck, but his family wonders if they could have gotten answers sooner if Macomb Community College police had taken a closer look at the vent on Nov. 7.

“When you’re looking for obvious signs of human entry, like if a door was ajar, we’d have to work with our facilities people to find out where could a person get in,” Leavens said. “There’s not really anywhere for a person to get in.”

Local 4 asked the police chief about getting a closer look at the vent. Could officers have been able to tell if someone was inside? He said the area was so small that they figured no one could get in.