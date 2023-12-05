Metro Detroit nursing home workers protest low wages

DETROIT – Workers are saying they make some of the lowest wages for nursing homes in the entire region. But it’s starting to have a trickle-down effect on the residents.

Nursing Home Workers are protesting at The Orchards At Northwest with an informational picket.

“We really want higher wages, More staffing,” said worker, said A’lese Clarke.

“Most important, it’s for the residents. They need proper care. They don’t need the weight ‘cause we’re short-handed,” said worker, Isaac Smith.

Community members have also announced their displeasure with the facility. Mary Williams has a loved one inside.

“It does concern me because the other things that are going on and that are disturbing. I mean as far as patients not being taken care of in the best way possible,” said Mary.

Workers insist they’re being taken advantage of with no increase in pay since inflation. On a grander scale, other facilities under the Orchards’ umbrella have also faced the same issues. Back in June, over 70 nursing home workers at the Redford location went on strike for eight days.

“When you’re in this field of work, people need people to help them out. That’s why they’re here because they need the help. They can’t help themselves,” Smith added.

Workers don’t want to have to resort to striking because of the well-being of the patients.