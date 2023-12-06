Driver beats man, leaves him lying in road after road rage dispute in Livingston County

A Dec. 5, 2023, road rage altercation on Latson Road in Genoa Township. Police said the suspected attacker is on the left facing away from the camera, and a witness is on the right with his hood up.

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver got out of his car, beat another man, and left him lying in the road after the two were involved in a road rage altercation in Livingston County, police said.

The confrontation happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, on Latson Road, north of Grand River Avenue, in Genoa Township.

Callers told Livingston County deputies that the driver of a silver or beige 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu got out of his car and attacked a 66-year-old man from Genoa Township.

When deputies arrived, they found the 66-year-old lying in the middle of Latson Road with a head injury. The other driver had fled the scene.

Medical officials took the 66-year-old to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses told police that the passenger of the Malibu -- shown on the right side of the picture above -- also got out of the car, but he did not attack the man. He is considered a witness in the investigation, and police want to talk to him.

The man accused of the attack is on the left side of the picture. He was last seen driving the Malibu south on Latson Road from Grand Oaks Drive.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.