Livingston County detectives ‘make contact’ with suspect in road rage assault

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A man accused of getting out of his car, beating another man, and leaving him lying in the road after a road range altercation in Livingston County has been identified.

The altercation happened at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, on Latson Road, north of Grand River Avenue, in Genoa Township. The sheriff’s office said multiple people called 911 to report that a man physically assaulted another man after a traffic altercation and left him lying in the road before fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived they found a 66-year-old Genoa Township man lying in the road with head trauma. He was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Witnesses said a man driving a 2013-2015 silver or beige Chevrolet Malibu got out of his vehicle and assaulted the 66-year-old man. A passenger from the Chevrolet Malibu also got out of the car, but didn’t assault the 66-year-old man.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chad Sell said the attacker “approached the victim’s vehicle, stopped in the middle of the road, exited his vehicle, demanded that the victim exit his vehicle. Once the victim stepped out of his vehicle the assault occurred.”

Livingston County detectives were able to “make contact with the suspect” and speak with several other witnesses from tips called in by the public. The suspect has been identified as a 38-year-old man from Ypsilanti.

“Unfortunately when it comes to road rage everybody thinks they’re right and for some reason everybody thinks that they’re bullet proof when they get behind the wheel of a car,” Sell said. “Don’t get out of your car. Once you get out of your car, number one, you’re standing in traffic, and number two, you don’t know what that other person’s gonna do.”

The investigation has been closed and will be turned over to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges will be issued.