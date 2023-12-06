Family of Israeli hostages’ are coming to Detroit to seek help, unity

DETROIT – Israel has released a new video showing its troops in combat with Hamas militants. The fighting pushed civilians from north to south, but now they’re surrounded in the south and cannot leave Gaza.

Relief workers say they are blocked from sending food, water, and medicine. Israel is trying to destroy Hamas after the Oct. 7 terror attack and wants all remaining hostages freed.

Family members of some of those Israeli hostages spoke out Wednesday (Dec. 6) ahead of Thursday’s Menorah in the D celebration in downtown Detroit.

The special guests just landed in Detroit Wednesday afternoon. Both family members of those hostages came to the city to ask for help and unity, saying they needed the world behind them to bring their loved ones home.

“I’m here standing here to ask you for your help,” said Ella Ben Ami. “Help me with a miracle. Help me celebrate Hanukkah with my dad.”

The 23-year-old has gone through the unimaginable as her mother and father were both taken from their home in Israel and held hostage for weeks on end.

Her mother was released last week.

“The first thing she asked about was where is dad, where is Ohad,” said Ami. Where is my father?”

Ami’s father is one of about 140 hostages that remain. This Hanakkah, she wants the miracle of bringing him home.

“We are very worried that they will not come back alive, and this is the reason that I am here,” Ami said.

While it wasn’t easy to leave Israel during this time, she traveled to Detroit to take part in Thursday’s Menorah in the D, hoping her presence would help bring awareness to the tragedy happening back home.

“I’m not going to break until my dad will come back home, but I don’t have enough power to do this,” Ami said. “I need all the world to help me. And I’m here standing to ask you. To ask your help.”

Menorah in the D kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. in Campus Martius. All are welcome to attend.