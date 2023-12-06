Morning 4: Road rage dispute ends with man beaten, left in road in Genoa Township -- and other news

A Dec. 5, 2023, road rage altercation on Latson Road in Genoa Township. Police said the suspected attacker is on the left facing away from the camera, and a witness is on the right with his hood up.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Driver beats man, leaves him lying in road after road rage dispute in Livingston County

A driver got out of his car, beat another man, and left him lying in the road after the two were involved in a road rage altercation in Livingston County, police said.

Does Redcoat Tavern’s burger live up to the hype?

We are on the hunt for the very best hamburger in Metro Detroit, and it’s finally time for us to review a classic: the burger at Redcoat Tavern.

This restaurant has long been included on burger-related lists for Metro Detroit, and has been consistently one of the most common recommendations from our readers. Even our beloved Local 4 anchors Christy McDonald and Jason Colthorp said we absolutely had to try these burgers, for they are the best around.

But did they live up to the massively built-up hype?

Here’s the Detroit Lions’ magic number to clinch NFC North after Week 13

The Detroit Lions knocked another game off their magic number this weekend with a win over the Saints, so the NFC North crown is coming into clearer focus.

Trump declines to rule out abusing power to seek retribution if he returns to the White House

Former President Donald Trump declined to rule out abusing power if he returns to the White House after Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity asked him Tuesday to respond to growing Democratic criticism of his rhetoric.

The GOP presidential front-runner has talked about targeting his rivals — referring to them as “vermin” — and vowed to seek retribution if he wins a second term for what he argues are politically motivated prosecutions against him.

