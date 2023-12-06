Clouds & cold temps Wednesday in Metro Detroit, tracking warmup for end of week

4WARN WEATHER – After a wintry day with a mix of rain and snow showers for some of us on Tuesday, we’ve got a break in the active weather on the way as we look ahead into the end of the week.

We begin to dry things out working into your Wednesday. Some cloud cover sticks around for the day, but I do think we will see some sunshine move into the region as well, but it looks to be more clouds than sunshine, with high temperatures only making it into the upper 30s.

Another weak disturbance moves into the region overnight tonight into early on Thursday morning. This will bring the slight chance of a few rain and snow showers overnight, some places will see them, some will not. Overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s.

Then, high pressure begins to control the forecast for Thursday and Friday. This will bring some much-needed sunshine into the region, so we’ll go with a partly cloudy skies both days. The southerly flow also begins to kick in as well, which means it will be breezy both Thursday and Friday with winds gusting as high as 20-25 MPH. High temperatures going above average, into the 40s on Thursday then into the 50s by the end of the week on Friday.

Looking ahead into the start of next weekend, we will bring another chance of rain showers into the forecast. Expect the rain showers to overspread the region throughout the mid to late morning hours and into the afternoon and stick around the rest of the day. High temperatures remaining mild, into the 50s in the afternoon.

Then, the data from the forecast models are both showing a low-pressure system heading into the region for the end of the weekend. Expect the clouds and rain showers to stick around for the end of the weekend on Sunday as the low-pressure center works into the western portions of the state. High temperatures cooler into the 40′s by the afternoon.

As the low-pressure system moves out of the region, it will usher in some colder air and change the rain showers over to snow showers and bring in some breezy winds as well. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s by Monday afternoon.

Drier weather moves into the region looking ahead to next Tuesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures back below average, into the upper 30s by Tuesday afternoon.