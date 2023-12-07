Detroit police want help finding missing 18-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 18-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 18-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Zaria Rimson left her residence on Monday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. in the 15800 block of Parkside Street and did not return home.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with ‘2023′ on the front of it, and pink leggings.

According to her mother, she suffers from depression..

Zaria Rimson Details Age 18 Height 5′9″ Hair Brown Weight 224 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

