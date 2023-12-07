Detroit police want help finding missing 18-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 18-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Zaria Rimson left her residence on Monday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. in the 15800 block of Parkside Street and did not return home.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with ‘2023′ on the front of it, and pink leggings.
According to her mother, she suffers from depression..
|Zaria Rimson
|Details
|Age
|18
|Height
|5′9″
|Hair
|Brown
|Weight
|224 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.