Drugs and cash were seized in Detroit on Sept. 13, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Macomb County authorities seized cash and drugs while executing search warrants Friday in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team seized 179 grams of heroin, 14 grams of pure fentanyl, 10 grams of a heroin and fentanyl compound, a small amount of Xanax and MDMA.

Authorities also took more than $20,000.

An investigation is ongoing.

