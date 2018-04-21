Madison Heights man who called 911 to say he killed wife is charged, held without bond

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man who shot and killed his wife inside the couple's Madison Heights home Thursday morning is facing charges.

Brian Chris Lytle, 44, faces two counts of open murder and felony firearms in connection with the fatal shooting of Reagan Lytle, 37.

Police said Brian shot Reagan while the couple's two children, ages 12 and 13, were inside 29328 Tawas Street. Brian then took the children to a relative's home in Detroit and returned to the home to call police at about 8:14 a.m.

Brian told police that he had shot his wife during an argument. Reagan suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Police said Brian refused to leave the home when they arrived at the scene, but after about 15 minutes, he came outside without incident.

He is being held without bond, and he returns to court May 2 for his preliminary exam conference.

The children were unharmed and Child Protective Services has placed them with relatives.

