Madison Heights officials put up signs for 'no-hit zones' where parents can't spank children

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Madison Heights officials are putting up signs for "no-hit zones" where parents can't spank their children.

The first sign went up at Civic Center Park. City officials are spending cash to put up signs in public spaces around town. There will be 10 city-owned properties designated as no-hit zones.

Members of the Madison Heights City Council said it's time for parents to raise children differently, so there will be no spankings at these locations.

The idea was brought up by Councilman David Soltis and passed this week at a council meeting.

Soltis is a health care administrator who believes spanking children does more harm in the long run.

There are no tickets or penalties for parents who violate the new policy. The signs are supposed to start a conversation to stop child abuse.

