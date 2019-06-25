Man accused of holding girlfriend hostage at gunpoint in Highland Park turns himself in

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A 32-year-old man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint for hours overnight has turned himself in to Highland Park police, officials said.

The incident happened around midnight at a home on East Grand Street near John R Road and the Davison Freeway.

Police said the 31-year-old woman is going to be OK.

Pat Morgan, who lives right next door to the home where the man is accused of holding his girlfriend, said police wanted the man they thought was inside to come out.

"It was scary," Morgan said. "I felt safe because they were all around. They were yelling for him to come out, calling his name."

After several hours, Highland Park's Special Response Team and K-9 units moved in, only to find the man had already left the house.

His girlfriend told police he assaulted her around midnight, cutting her, beating her and holding a gun to her head. She said he threatened to kill her and himself, according to authorities.

The woman told police she was held hostage for about five to seven hours before her boyfriend fell asleep. Officials said she escaped and called 911.

"Just a matter of trying to wait these things out," Highland Park police Chief Chester Logan said. "Back in the old days, you'd go in like gangbusters. Now we'll wait. If it takes days, we'll wait."

But they were able to go in sooner because the man's mother texted him and got the impression he wasn't inside the home, officials said.

Police said the home belongs to the man's parents. They did not want to talk about the incident on camera.

"I think that's sad," Morgan said. "He probably just ruined his life."

Police said the girlfriend occasionally stays at home. They said they were told of past arguments, but nothing that led to police being called.

Authorities said the man turned himself in around noon Tuesday. He is expected to be formally charged this week.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.