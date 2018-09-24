Man accused of killing woman, injuring ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in triple Detroit shooting

DETROIT - Detroit police are working to track down a 32-year-old man suspected in a triple shooting on the city's east side.

Cornelius Dennis is accused of forcing his way into a home in the 5200 block of Kensington Avenue, storming up to the bedroom and shooting 64-year-old Roberta Martin.

Police said Dennis shot Martin multiple times, killing her.

Dennis then shot his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, a 33-year-old, according to authorities. Both were rushed to the hospital.

Roburta Martin

A woman was fatally shot Sept. 24, 2018 at a home on Kensington Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)

Martin's friends said she was deathly afraid of Dennis and went to the police to help.

"She told them he was violent," said one friend, who didn't want to be identified.

Police haven't confirmed whether the family took out protection orders to keep Martin away, but they said the triple shooting is deeply rooted in domestic violence.

Two children were inside the home during the attack. They were taken to the neighbor's home and are safe, officials said.

Police said Dennis is in a black Chevy Silverado.

Detroit police were searching for a man and his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado in connection to a triple shooting on Sept. 24, 2018. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.