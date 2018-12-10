Man charged with attempting to murder wife in shooting outside Livonia FedEx

The shooting oustide a Livonia FedEx facility led to a middle-of-the-night police chase on Interstate 96 on Nov. 26, 2018. (WDIV)

A man has been charged with attempted murder after his wife was shot in the back when she arrived for work at FedEx in suburban Detroit.

The shooting led to a middle-of-the-night police chase on Interstate 96 on Nov. 26.

Robert Easley-Calloway has been charged with attempted murder, criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and other crimes. In a statement Monday, Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy says the case is another example of the “massive problem” of domestic violence.

Easley-Calloway appeared in a Livonia court Friday and remains lodged in jail. No attorney was listed in online court records.

The 26-year-old Detroit man was shot by police during the chase.

