Man convicted in 1997 murder as 11-year-old arrested again in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A man who was convicted of murder in 1997 at 11 years old was arrested Monday in Pontiac for alleged indecent exposure, officials said.

Nathaniel Abraham was found guilty of shooting a man to death at 11 years old, after being charged as an adult and convicted of murder at age 12. Officials said he did it just because he wanted to.

He was most recently freed from prison after a drug charge last year and was discharged from parole on June 28. Now, he's facing more prison time after allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a Pontiac neighborhood, officials said.

Abraham is known to move around his subdivision with his lawnmower in tow to make a living mowing lawns, neighbors said.

He walked up to a subdivision neighbor Monday and asked to cut her grass, police said. When she declined, Abraham asked for a drink of water or coffee, and when she turned back around he was exposing himself, according to officials.

In an interview 11 years ago, when he first got out of prison for murder, Abraham said he was raised by the streets and loved the streets.

"I have dreams and aspirations, all that, just like everybody else, and you've got to give people a chance," Abraham said during the interview.

Abraham returned to jail in 2008 on drug charges. He had just gotten out on parole in June. Since being released, he had only been on the radar of the Secretary of State for driving violations and driving on a suspended license.

He stayed away from criminal trouble until Monday. After being arrested Monday night, Abraham posted $100 bail and got out Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Abraham is living in Pontiac. When Local 4's Paula Tutman knocked on the door, family members confirmed he lives there, but said he wasn't home.

He is accused of misdemeanor indecent exposure, which could carry a one-year sentenced and a $1,000 fine.

Professor Wendy Johnson, a criminal justice expert at Oakland University, said growing up in the streets is an explanation, not an excuse.

"Growing up in the streets, sometimes without a lot of family supervision, all youth tend to engage in some delinquency, but most of them are going to age out of it," Johnson said. "Part of that aging out process involves this sort of transitioning into adult roles. For youth that end up in the system, regardless of if we're talking about the juvenile justice system or the criminal justice system, it's also going to interrupt those processes, which is going to create this sort of cumulative disadvantage, which is going to really sort of knife them off from these opportunities."

