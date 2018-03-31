Man killed after drive-by shooter opens fire on van in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A man is dead after police say he was shot in a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s southwest side.

Original report: Man shot, killed in Southwest Detroit drive-by shooting; shooter unknown

Police said the victim was a 38-year old man and the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Michigan Avenue.

“I heard shots, sounded like gunshots,” Michael Valentino said.

Valentino was he was getting home from work at the time of the shooting. He said minutes later, police arrived.

“I get down here and this whole street is blocked off, from Lawndale all the way down pretty much where we're standing. It was a whole bunch of police everywhere,” he said.

Police say the victim was sitting inside a Chrysler SUV when he was shot. Two of the van's windows were shattered.

Police said someone drove by and fired shots at the van, hitting the victim multiple times.

“Again, again, we've been through this since I lived here. We've been through couple different times,” Valentino said.

He said the shooting could have been worse.

“This place had been kind of hopping earlier. There was a party. This whole street was full. There were cars parked everywhere, so it was a busy night here last night,” Valentino said.

Police said they are still looking for the shooter, but they believe the suspect was driving a black SUV. The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.