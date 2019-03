A man was shot overnight on Detroit's east side, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was shot overnight on Detroit's east side, police said.

The incident happened late Thursday night or early Friday morning in the 1000 block of McKinney Street.

Police said a 35- to 40-year-old man was shot in the neck. He is listed in critical condition.

Officials said the victim is not cooperating with authorities.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.