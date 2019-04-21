Man shot, injured Easter Sunday in Detroit over money dispute

Police said the victim was shot in the calf, the back portion of the lower leg.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that happened Easter Sunday and left a 23-year-old man injured.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Parkhurst and Woodward.

Police said the victim was shot in the calf, the back portion of the lower leg. He was transported to a hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

According to police, the victim and the shooter partied together. The shooter told the victim he still owed him money. When the victim started walking away, he was shot by the gunman.

The shooter is described as transgender. Police said the shooter was wearing a gray shirt, scarf, yoga pants and armed with a handgun.

If you have information, call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

