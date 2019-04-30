Man steals 5-gallon water jug of gold, silver coins on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man who broke into a home on the city's west side and took a 5-gallon water jug filled with gold and silver coins, according to authorities.

Police said the man broke into a home in the 15000 block of Indiana Street around 9 p.m. Feb. 20.

The man got in through a window on the ground floor, police said.

The homeowner reported the jug of coins and money was missing from the home, police said.

The garage door had been forced open and a red Craftsman snow blower was taken from the garage, according to officials.

Police said the suspect was caught on video. He is 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall and wore a black coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

